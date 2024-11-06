We Have To Be At Our Best To Beat Them – Garry Ringrose

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose says the team have to be ‘all in’ when they face New Zealand on Friday night at Aviva Stadium – the first of four Autumn Nations Series matches at the home of Irish Rugby.

Ringrose says that team are not thinking beyond Friday, “All players I know and certainly myself are pretty short-term focused, you don’t think about the game last week or the game the following week, it’s just all in on this one.

“Whether we win or lose, that’s not in our control, just how hard we work and prep. That’s what the focus would be on rather than any records or anything. We just prepare as best we can and hopefully the result can go our way,”