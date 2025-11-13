We Both Share The Same Ambition For The Team – Prendergast

Sam Prendergast was on media duty this week and he spoke about the competition and shared ambition with Jack Crowley, working with Jonthan Sexton, and how he relaxes by being Fast & Furious!

“I’ve actually been watching Fast & Furious, watching all those from the start. I started watching them on the way to South Africa [for Leinster’s opening URC games]. “So that’s actually what I’ve been ploughing through. I think I’m on Fast and Furious 7 now, so I’m getting through them at a rate of knots. So that’s what I’ve been doing to relax, yeah.”

Prendergast said that the debate over the number 10 jersey cannot distract either player from their ambitions for the Ireland team,

“If either of us are getting bogged down by the rotation over the last year, I suppose it’s selfish. We’d both say that we’re being selfish. I think we both agree that it’s important we both stay positive and both just try to contribute to the team as best as we can.

“Like I thought Jack has played very well the first two games and he started the season really well as well. We both get along very well and we both kind of share the same ambitions, so it’s not that hard to get on.

“If you’re getting bogged down by it, it is impacting your day-to-day, and impacting your day-to-day is probably stopping you from getting better as a player.”