‘We All Have Different Elements To Our Game’ – Aoibheaan Reilly On The Scrum Half Competition

Ireland have three scrum halves vying for the starting berth at the Women’s Rugby World Cup and Aoibheann Reilly says it works well for the team offering different styles and apporaches.

“That’s what you want, you want competition in your squad. We always knew that the World Cup was coming up and it’s only fair that everyone gets a chance and play with different combinations and see what works best for the team.

“And we’re blessed that we have depth there, because someone’s game style might suit an opposition better than the other.”

“We have depth there now, whereas maybe we didn’t have it as much before,” said Reilly.

“And you’re starting to see that not just at scrum-half, but other positions now, where other girls can put their hand up every week and there’s constant competition there which is only driving us on as a squad.”

Head Coach Scott Bemand and Assistant Coach Larissa Muldoon played scrum half and their experience is proving useful to all three players in contention.

“It’s definitely evolved me as a player and helped me see the game differently. They both come and give different advice about different things but it’s great to have the both of them, and they’re all aligned with our style of play, which is great.

“All of us are very different and we have different elements to our game so it’s just really what suits the team at the weekend. We all compete really well together, so it’s great that we’re all there, pushing each other on.

“I like playing with a fast-tempo game, lots of running lines. That’s probably the style I like most.”