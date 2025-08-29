‘Spain Have A Good 7s Background And Pacy Players’ – McGann

Ireland wing Anna McGann on how she embraced an injury free run in pre-season, the competition in the squad, ‘release the fleece’, and the threats posed by Spain as Ireland look to seal a quarter final spot at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Ireland and Spain last met at WXV3 in 2023, Ireland beat Las Leonas 15-13 to claim the title; prior to that Spain claimed an 8-7 win over during the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

Sunday’s match is live on RTE and BBC.