Touch Rugby Case Study: Kinsale RFC

Kinsale RFC have embraced Touch Rugby in recent months and are already reaping the rewards, say the club.

Irish Rugby TV visited the Cork club for a video case study, which you can see below.

“We were doing skills training, but when we brought in competition, we saw how skills were being applied.” Donnacha Forde (Coach)

“Once girls are playing and playing sport, understanding and loving rugby it’s a win win for everybody.” Sinead White (Coach)

“We’ve kids who have never played before and they’re learning basic skills like ball passing and evasion – all the stuff that’s key to rugby as they progress.” Conor O’Toole (Coach)

The IRFU recently announced a Long-Term Development Strategy For Touch Rugby. You can read more about it here.