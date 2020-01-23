‘Togetherness Will Be The Theme Of This Team’ – Sexton
Jonathan Sexton on his first Guinness Six Nations as Ireland captain, how he will adapt to the new role and why he is always nervous ahead of the championship.
Speaking about his new role Sexton said,
My role will change a little bit, with captaincy comes more responsibility. I’m looking forward to that and in the past I would have worked closely with Rory and Paul so I’m aware of how things work. I’ve got a good leadership group around me and we will do it together. That’s going to be the theme of this team – togetherness.