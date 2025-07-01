Georgia Is A Big Test For Our Young Squad – Leamy

Denis Leamy is delighted to be back working with Paul O’Connell as they prepare a young Ireland squad for their two test Summer Tour which kicks off on Saturday against Georgia.

Speaking at today’s press conference Leamy said, “I’m very excited to be working with Paul again; he has carved out a hugely succesful coaching career. He has given us clear guidelines in terms of what he wants from us as coaches coming in from the provinces. He challenges us and creates a good atmosphere to work in.”

Part of the challenge of a Summer Tour in a Lions year is bringing in new players and getting them up to speed on the Ireland systems.

“Obviously we’re missing a big chunk of the players who have gone to Australia with the Lions but it’s a great opportunity for the boys coming in to show what they can do and just build on some of the things that we have done to date.”

Speaking about Georgia Leamy commented, “They’re a very experienced Georgian team, a lot of them have played in World Cups. A huge amount of them play in the Top 14 so they’re well accustomed to big games, being in tough environments.

“So it’s a really good challenge for a young team and to go to Tbilisi, into a bit of a bearpit, it’s going to physical, it’s going to be hot, it’s everything we want to expose our young players to.”