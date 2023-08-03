‘There’s A Notable Excitement In Camp Ahead Of Saturday’ – Conan

Ireland kick off their Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Italy in Aviva Stadium on Saturday night. Leinster and Ireland star Jack Conan looks ahead to the game and talks about Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preparation so far.

Speaking earlier this week Conan said that there’s a ‘notable excitement’ in the squad with the prospect of a match this weekend, ‘It’s nice to have something on the weekend instead of just training. Everyone bounced into camp on Sunday night and we’re all relishing the opportunity to the the first run out at the weekend.

“Lads are really excited and it showed today, we trained to a really high standard. The accuracy was through the roof, so we’ve put in the building blocks and sets up really well for this weekend.”