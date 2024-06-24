“The Level Of Player Coming Through Now Is Really Encouraging” – Briggs

Niamh Briggs is enjoying the challenge of helping the next generation of young players to develop and make the step up to senior international level. Last week Briggs named a 34 strong Ireland U20s training Squad for the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, which will debut this July.

Briggs and Galwegians rising star Jane Neill , who featured in the squad last year, spoke to Irish Rugby TV at the IRFU High Performance Centre about the preparations so far and their objectives for the summer.