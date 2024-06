Cormac Izuchukwu has been in flying form for Ulster this season and earned a place in the Ireland squad for the two test summer series in South Africa.

“To be even considered for Ireland is unbelievable and when I got the email I was over the moon,” the Tullamore man said at a press conference on Monday.

“I phoned my mam and it was genuinely one of the best phone calls I’ve ever had – hearing how happy she was with me, that was all worth it.”