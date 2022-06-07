PwC Hosts Ireland U20s Squad For Elite Player Development Day

After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, the PwC Elite Player Development Day for our Ireland U20s squad made a welcome return last week.

Throughout a longstanding association with Irish Rugby, PwC has always been more than a sponsor, and their steadfast support of Irish Rugby has been crucial to the ongoing development of young players, both on and off the pitch.

In many ways, the IRFU and PwC share the same principles when it comes to talent development and a key part of this partnership has been the introduction, and indeed evolution, of the PwC Development Day for the Ireland U20s squad at the PwC Offices in Dublin.

Last Tuesday, Richie Murphy‘s Class of 2022 took part in a series of employment, career and personality profile workshops, as PwC hosted the U20 Six Nations Grand Slam winners at their Spencer Dock HQ.

The support of PwC in this respect is invaluable and the services and resources in place for players to enhance and fast-track their development ensures the next generation are ready to be the best they can be on the pitch, as well as in their professional career whenever that may be.

“This course is about preparing the players for the rest of their non-rugby playing life,” Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, said. “In PwC and in Irish Rugby, we’re all about being the best you can be, looking for excellence the whole time, and this team have certainly shown that on the rugby field and we want to help them show that in a non rugby field as well.”