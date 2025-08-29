“Perform Well, Win The Game, Enjoy The Moment’ – Linda Djougang On Her 50th Cap

Linda Djougang made her Ireland debut on February 2019 against England, on Sunday she will win her 50th cap. She spoke to Irish Rugby TV today about her rugby journey and what it means for her and her family and why it is about so much more than just her.

Since that first cap Djougang has become a fixture in an Ireland jersey, missing just one game, and approaching every training session and match with a smile and a sense of gratitude.

Today she spoke movingly about what the accolade means and why she dedicates it to her former coaches and mentors, her clubs and the players around her as well as her family.