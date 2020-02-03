Nine Lives: Murray & Cooney

Jump to main content

3rd February 2020 19:00

By Editor

Conor Murray and John Cooney were in flying form today as they spoke to the media at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Asked if they minded doing media together they both smiled and replied ‘No, No, You make it awkward, we’re okay.’

Commenting on the calls from outside the camp for Cooney to start, Murray said,

It’s not difficult to hear it, it’s all credit to John because he’s having an unbelievable season and you respect that. But as soon as we came into camp it is about Ireland and everyone wants to start – Lukey (McGrath) as well. But as a group of three we’re trying to work together. I got the nod last week and they were very good to me in helping with analysis.