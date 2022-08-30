McNulty Relishing RWC7s Challenge

Aiden McNulty’s 15-player squad departed Dublin on Sunday and will spend the next seven days in the Western Cape, training and playing against the USA and France, in preparation for the World Cup in Cape Town from September 9-11.

We spoke to the Women’s 7s Head Coach at the IRFU High Performance Centre prior to the squad’s departure. Reflecting on the best ever season for the team on the HSBC World Rugby 7s Series, McNulty said,

“It was a big achievement last season finishing 4th in the world, which was fantastic, but ultimately something that I knew they were able to achieve. The talent we have in the squad is enormous. What’s incredibly exciting is that I know they can go to even further and be more successful. What a great time, with the World Cup on the horizon, to have that feeling amongst the squad.

Looking ahead to the tournament in Cape Town (September 9th-11th), McNulty stressed the need for a mindset that matches their ambitions, “We want to be a world class winning team and if that’s something we really care about then we know that when we get to the World Cup we’ve got to put in a performance that is going to work towards that and do it on the big stage. We’re just incredibly excited for the opportunity to take our game up a level and hopefully compete for silverware.”