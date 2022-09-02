Murphy Crowe – All Eyes Are On Our First Game

The RWC7s kicks off in Cape Town in one week and Ireland will open their campaign against a Brazil side that they narrowly beat in Toulouse. The knockout format of the tournament means that Ireland have to be ready from the first whistle.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe knows exactly what the challenge is. Top try scorer on the World Series this season and named in the Women’s Dream Team she recently spoke to Irish Rugby TV at the IRFU High Performance Centre about the season so far, the training camp in Stellenbosch and being primed for the challenger ahead.

