McMahon And Monaghan Excited For Kick Off

Co-captains Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan are looking forward to the start of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations next week and feel the squad have made real progress in their training camp, building on the success in the WXV3 in Dubai earlier in the season.

Ireland kick off their campaign against France next week before a return to the RDS to face Italy in Round 2. Ireland will also play home matches in Virgin Media Park against Wales and at Kingspan Stadium against Scotland.