Kelleher Soaking Up Six Nations Experience

No Guinness Six Nations for Ireland this weekend means a different approach to training. We caught up with hooker Ronan Kelleher today at the IRFU High Performance Centre to find out what the squad are doing this week and how he is enjoying his first Championship.

Ireland had their usual non match week schedule last week that included an open training session with the U20s in Energia Park.

This week they are back in the IRFU High Performance Centre in the early part of the week with a rest day on Wednesday before another session on Thursday.

Speaking about not playing this weekend and his experience in the championship, Kelleher said,