Irish Provinces’ Champions Cup & Challenge Cup Round 2 Highlights

Munster travelled to familiar opponents Castres Olympique in the Investec Champions Cup’s second round, which saw Ulster and Leinster back on home soil after contrasting opening results. Connacht headed to Perpignan in pursuit of their second EPCR Challenge Cup pool win.

Munster played Castres Olympique for the 19th time in the Investec Champions Cup – an all-time record in the competition – as captain Tadhg Beirne returned to the starting XV, and young number 8 Brian Gleeson made his first Champions Cup start.

Ulster faced French opposition for the second week running, hosting Bordeaux-Bègles at Kingspan Stadium where captain Iain Henderson made his 50th Champions Cup appearance, while there were senior debuts for Zac Ward, on the left wing, and Rory Telfer off the bench.

Investec Champions Cup rugby returned to the Aviva Stadium for the first time since last April, as New Zealander Jordie Barrett made his first start for Leinster, and Academy players Gus McCarthy, Fintan Gunne, and Andrew Osborne were all involved as replacements.

Cian Prendergast returned from his involvement in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign to captain Connacht for their trip to Perpignan. Ireland Sevens duo Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith also featured, the latter making his first appearance of the season on the left wing.

The round 3 action in the New Year has two crunch Anglo-Irish clashes with Munster hosting Saracens, and Ulster visiting Leicester Tigers, on Saturday, January 11. Connacht entertain Lyon in Galway, and Leinster and La Rochelle lock horns again the following day.