‘Italy Have Their Threats’ – Andrew Porter On The Final Round Match In Rome

Ireland Prop Andrew Porter reflects on the result against France, the injury to Antoine Dupont and the final round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations against Italy.

Porter says the team were obviously disappointed with the result and the performance but they won’t let it shake them, “I wouldn’t say it dents pride at all, really. Obviously we’re disappointed in ourselves with the scoreline, but it was just a few small mistakes on the day really.

“We’re not going to let something like that shake us. We know exactly who we are as players and as a team. We know exactly what we can do, it just didn’t click for us on Saturday. We’ve done our reviews and looked through what we can fix up for this weekend, but it wouldn’t knock our pride.

“If anything, it’s emboldened us to go out and produce the rugby we can play. We’re not done. We’re not out of the competition completely yet. We can’t dwell too much on what’s happening on Saturday because Italy have their own threats and they’re a great outfit as well.”

