‘It Is A Privlege’ – Caelan Doris on Captaining Ireland

The newly appointed Ireland captain missed the first phone call from Andy Farrell but was delighted to accept the role when he called him back. Caelan Doris sat down with IrishRugbyTV to talk about his new role, the support he has in camp and his pathway from Ballina to captaining his country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Ireland play New Zealand, Argentina on successive Friday nights in November with Fiji on Saturday, November 23rd and finally the 150 Celebration match against Australia a week later.

click here to purchase. A small number of returned tickets are available for some matches –

please visit our ticketing page for more information. Digital tickets are now in use for matches in Aviva Stadium –