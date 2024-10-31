Everyone Was Good Today We’re Really Pleased – Simon Easterby

Simon Easterby gave a positive update on the squad after training in Portugal earlier today as the Ireland squad prepare for the opening match of the Autumn Nations Series next week.

“Everyone was good today, we’re really pleased. The medics have done a great job on top of the provincial stuff and then the transition into national camp has been seamless in terms of those players coming in with a couple of niggles.”

Easterby also spoke about the appointment of Caelan Doris as captain.

Meanwhile a limited number of returned tickets have gone on sale for the November matches.