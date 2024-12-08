Irish Provinces’ Champions Cup & Challenge Cup Round 1 Highlights

The Investec Champions Cup is back in town, just over six months on from Leinster’s final heartbreak at the hands of Toulouse, while Connacht also kicked off their EPCR Challenge Cup campaign at home to Zebre.

Boosted by last week’s return to winning ways against the Emirates Lions, Munster hosted Stade Francais in their Investec Champions Cup opener. Shane Daly became the province’s latest centurion, starting at full-back, and Academy lock Evan O’Connell made his European debut.

Connacht were also looking to make home advantage count, entertaining BKT URC rivals Zebre under the Dexcom Stadium floodlights. Caolin Blade and co-captain Paul Boyle made their 200th and 100th appearances respectively, with a debut for Ireland Sevens international Chay Mullins on the right wing.

What a place to make your first Investec Champions Cup start at? Ulster Academy graduates James McCormick, Scott Wilson, and Ben Carson did so at Stade Ernest Wallon, as Richie Murphy’s youthful side kicked off the tournament against defending champions Toulouse.

Leinster made a much-anticipated first round trip to Bristol Bears. They had a number of Ireland internationals return – including the newly-capped Thomas Clarkson, Sam Prendergast, and Gus McCarthy – for their first Investec Champions Cup clash with Bristol in almost 22 years.

The European action continues on Friday night when Munster visit Castres Olympique, before Ulster and Leinster host French opposition on Saturday in the form of Bordeaux-Bègles and Clermont Auvergne respectively. Connacht have a Sunday encounter with Perpignan.