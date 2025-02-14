Ireland Squad Update From Aled Walters

The Ireland squad trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre today as preparations continue for Round 3 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nationa against Wales next week.

Aled Walters, Head of Athletic Performance, gave a squad update and spoke about the importance of a rest week to manage player loads, “Mack and Joe are training fully so they’re good. It’s about managing Tadhg and Caelan. We’ll have to make a call on Tadg during the week – he has a bit to do but if he’s not there he’s close enough.

“Caelan, it is just bumps and bruises after two big games so pretty typical stuff but that’s the importance of a week like this that we manage that.”

Walters also spoke about the incredible durability of Andrew Porter and how Simon Easterby has brought his own personality to training.