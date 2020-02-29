Ireland Men’s Sevens Ready To Go In LA

The Ireland Men’s Sevens return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action on Saturday when the fifth leg of the season kicks off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

Anthony Eddy‘s side, currently ranked ninth in the standings, open their LA Sevens tournament against Canada at the home of MLS side LA Galaxy (11.13am local time, 7.13pm Irish time), before facing Kenya (2.31pm local time/10.31pm Irish time) and South Africa (7.05pm local time/3.05am Irish time) later on Saturday.

The top two teams from each Pool advance through to the quarter-finals, with the knockout rounds and Play-off games to be played on Sunday.

Following Ireland’s Captain’s Run on Friday, Irish Rugby TV caught up with Jordan Conroy, who is the top try-scorer on this year’s World Series, and Bryan Mollen to look ahead to the weekend.