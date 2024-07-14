Ireland Finish Summer Series On A High With Victory Over Scotland

The Ireland Women’s U20s finished the Six Nations Summer Series with a comprehensive win over Scotland. Niamh Briggs’ side took a 137 lead into halftime thanks to an early Sophie Barrett try and a conversion and two penalties from Kate Flannery.

Player of the match Beth Buttimer scored twice in the second half to add to tries from Eadoin Murtagh and and Hannah Wilson to seal an emphatic 37-7 win at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on Sunday morning.