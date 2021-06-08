Ireland 7s Try Reel

The Ireland Men's and Women's 7s served up some scintillating action at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the Bank Holiday weekend. Take a look at some of the highlights in our try reel.

It was the perfect warm up for the Men as they prepare for a shot at Olympic qualification at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco and another building block for the Women’s team as they work towards the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

With close to 50 players from the National Sevens squads accessing game time against high-quality opposition, there was no doubting the success of the two-day tournament at the IRFU High Performance Centre last weekend.