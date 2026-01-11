Investec Champions Cup: Round 3 Highlights

Leinster and Munster were involved in two thrilling finishes as the Investec Champions Cup resumed this weekend. The penultimate round of the pool action saw some familiar rivalries renewed and, in some cases, qualification for the round of 16 up for grabs.

EPCR’s top tier competition kicked off the new year in memorable fashion, and continues this coming week with unbeaten Pool 3 leaders Leinster away to Bayonne on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish time).

Munster, who are lying fourth in a tight Pool 2, are back at Thomond Park on the same day for a must-win encounter with Castres Olympique (kick-off 5.30pm). Tickets are available to buy here.

Click here for the latest Investec Champions Cup results and pool standings.

Josh Kenny and Jerry Cahir made their Champions Cup debuts as Leinster battled it out with fellow former champions La Rochelle for the seventh time. Leo Cullen’s men were chasing their fourth successive win over the French side.

Captain Tadhg Beirne, half-backs Jack Crowley and Craig Casey, and Academy youngster Ben O’Connor were among ten changes for Munster as they bid to hand Toulon their first home defeat since losing to Toulouse last May.