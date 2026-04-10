Inside Camp: England Week Prep As Moloney McDonald Hits 50 Caps

Legend. Resilient. Power. Fun. Just some of the words her team mates use to describe Cliodhna Moloney McDonald as she gets set to win her 50th cap for Ireland on Saturday.

In the latest episode of Inside Camp with Aon we take look at the squad’s preparations for the opening match of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and we hear from Moloney McDonald about what it means to her to win her 50th cap.

There’s hard work aplenty in the gym and on the pitch but there’s also time for a coffee and a nutritious banana and chocolate chip muffin as well.