Inside Camp: McMahon And Bemand Ready For Kick Off

Co-captain Edel McMahon and Head Coach Scott Bemand look ahead to the start of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland kick off the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship in Le Mans this Saturday, with live coverage on RTE. McMahon missed out on the tournament last year because of injury but she’s ready to get stuck in this year,

“It’s difficult missing a Six Nations. Picking up an injury that rules you out can be quite tough so from my perspective and my own mindset I’m really excited to get going and getting back into this campaign. And then also it is a new squad and coaching set up and a new training identity and off the back of a positive tournament in Dubai for us, we’re quite excited to get going.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>