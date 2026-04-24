Inside Camp: A Record Week In Galway

In the latest epsiode of Inside Camp with Aon we take an exclusive look back at Ireland’s record breaking week in Galway as Dexcom Stadium played host to a double header of international games and a first ever Guinness Women’s Six Nations match.

Hear from Scott Bemand as the Ireland and Ireland U21 teams hold a joint jersey presentation on the eve of the match and get a unique crowd mic reaction to Ireland’s tries on the day and we hear Robyn O’Connor’s debut song!

Tickets for Ireland’s next home game against Wales in Affidea Stadium are on sale here.