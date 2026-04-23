Blackrock And St. Mary’s Challenge Energia All-Ireland League Title Holders

Challengers ready! Blackrock and St. Mary’s are the challengers in Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Finals day as they aim to unseat the reigning champions in their respective division deciders.

We hear from the captains as they prepare to lead their teams at the home of Irish Rugby for the first time.

Related News: UL Bohs and Clontarf Ready To Defend Their Titles

Blackrock – Hannah O’Connor

UL Bohemian RFC v Blackrock College RFC, Sunday, April 26, 1.30, live on TG4

Hannah O’Connor was part of the Blackrock side that last won the title in the 2022/23 season. This year she will lead the team out at Aviva Stadium for their first appearance in the decider since that win.

The club were the standard bearers in the early days of the league winning four out the first five finals between 1993 and 1997. Their next trophy came in 2008 sandwiched between eight wins for Sunday’s opponents UL Bohs. ‘Rock had competed in four other finals in that time. Suffice to say there’s history between these two sides.

O’Connor hopes that her team can write a new page in that history come the final whistle.

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St. Mary’s – Conor Dean

CLontarf FC v St. Mary’s College RFC, Sunday, April 26, 4pm, live on TG4

The scenes at Templeville Road last Saturday showed just how much the Energia All-Ireland League means to a club. 5,000 people packed out the ground as St. Mary’s booked their place in the final for the first time since 2010 when they lost to Cork Con. They won the league in 2012 in a season when there were no playoffs.

They have topped the league this season and gone one better than last year by reaching Sunday’s title decider. Conor Dean has been a key player for the club in recent seasons as they gained promotion back to Division 1A and now challenge for the ultimate prize.