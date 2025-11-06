Honesty And Ambition Driving Casey To Next Level

Munster and Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey spoke this week about taking his performances to ‘the next level’ and his ambition to wear the 9 jersey for Ireland.

Casey, who captained Ireland on their Summer Tour to Georgia and Portugal, said, “I am definitely not where I want to be as a player. I have definitely grown over the last few years but there is still a long way to go to take my game to the next level and to try and get to be consistently world class. There is a lot of hard work still to do.

“I am very ambitious. I want to get to the highest level of the game.”

For Casey that ambition starts with honesty about performance which meant looking at his impact in Chicago and learning from it, “I have to take it on the chin, come back from it, and be better. It is never nice when a scrum-half scores against you, either.”

“It has been eating at me for the last few days. I got the chance to say it in the meeting, be honest with the lads. Everyone has been like that over the last few days. You probably can’t recover from it if you are not honest with each other or honest with yourself.”