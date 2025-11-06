‘Tom 100% Deserves His Shot’ – Farrell

Andy Farrell has made eight changes and named Tom Farrell to win his first international cap as Ireland take on Japan in the opening match of thr Quilter Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking about the Munster centre the head coach said, “I announced it to the squad yesterday and it was fantastic for me to do so, to stand him up in front of his peers and tell them the story. Six years ago I was an Assistant Coach under Joe and we brought him but he never got selected. Six years later here he is now at the ripe age of 32 and he 100% deserves his shot, not just for the form he’s shown over the last couple of seasons but how he’s applied himself when he came into camp.

“The word resilience probably doesn’t do it justice, he’s kept on fighting and fighting and fighting and he gets to make his dream come true and play for Ireland on Saturday.”