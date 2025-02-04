Classic Highlights: Scotland v Ireland 2005 Features Rare Try For The Bull
They say ‘what’s rare is wonderful’ so this must be one of the most wonderful Irish victories, featuring, as it does, one of only two international tries scored by the great John ‘The Bull’ Hayes.
Twenty years ago, February 12th 2005, Ireland went to Murrayfield without midfield legends Brian O’Driscoll and Gordon D’Arcy but look closely and you’ll see current Ireland coaches Simon Easterby and Paul O’Connell as well as current IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys.
Ireland’s tries were scored by Malcolm O’Kelly, O’Connell, Hayes, Denis Hickie and Gavin Duffy. Ronan O’Gara kicked three penalties and two conversions with Humphreys adding another.
Here’s the line up for the match:
15 – Geordan Murphy
(Leicester), DOB 19/04/78, 27 Caps
14 – Girvan Dempsey
(Leinster – Terenure College), 02/10/75, 54 Caps
13 – Shane Horgan
(Leinster – Lansdowne), 18/07/78, 35 Caps
12 – Kevin Maggs
(Ulster – Belfast Harlequins), 03/06/1974, 66 Caps
11 – Denis Hickie
(Leinster – St. Mary’s College), 13/02/76, 47 Caps
10 – Ronan O’Gara
(Munster – Cork Constitution), 07/03/77, 48 Caps
9 – Peter Stringer
(Munster – Shannon), 13/12/77, 52 Caps
1 – Reggie Corrigan
(Leinster – Greystones), 19/11/70, 40 Caps
2 – Shane Byrne
(Leinster – Blackrock College), 18/07/71, 34 Caps
3 – John Hayes
(Munster – Bruff), 02/11/73, 50 Caps
4 – Malcolm O’Kelly
(Leinster – St. Mary’s College), 19/07/74, 69 Caps
5 – Paul O’Connell
(Munster – Young Munster), 20/10/79, 25 Caps (Captain)
6 – Simon Easterby
(Llanelli), 21/07/75, 38 Caps
7 – Johnny O’Connor
(Wasps), 09/06/82, 2 Caps
8 – Anthony Foley
(Munster – Shannon), 30/10/73, 58 Caps
Replacements:
16 – Frank Sheahan
(Munster – Cork Constitution), 27/08/76, 20 Caps
17 – Marcus Horan
(Munster – Shannon), 07/09/77, 24 Caps
18 – Donncha O’Callaghan
(Munster – Cork Constitution), 23/03/79, 14 Caps
19 – Eric Miller
(Leinster – Terenure College), 23/9/75, 43 Caps
20 – Guy Easterby
(Leinster – Blackrock College), 21/03/71, 27 Caps
21 – David Humphreys
(Ulster – Dungannon), 10/09/71, 65 Caps
22 – Gavin Duffy
(NEC Harlequins), 18/09/1981, 1 cap