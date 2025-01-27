Highlights: Bective Crowned Cup Champions In Thrilling End Game

In a superbly competitive final at Ashbourne RFC, Bective trailed by 17 points but their big pack got on top at key stages, and tries from Gavin Kelly (44 minutes), Scott Barron (47), and Conor Kelly (76) drove them to a thrilling 37-31 win.

An absorbing first half produced five tries, Enniskillen leading all the way thanks to efforts from James Trotter, Sam Balfour, and George Foster. The excellent Eddie Keys kicked 10 points for a 25-15 half-time lead.

However, a resilient Bective bounced back and showed exactly why they are top of Leinster League Division 1A and unbeaten since September. Mikey O’Hare crossed before the break, and Gavin Kelly and Scott Barron both did soon after.