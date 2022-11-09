Furlong On Captaincy, Fiji And Childhood Dreams

Tadhg Furlong spoke to the media today as he was announced as Ireland captain for Saturday’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series test match against Fiji.

Speaking about the role of captain he said,

“It’s class. It’s not something that was on my radar to be honest with you but to get an opportunity is special, you know. You know when you dream as a young fella, you want to play for Ireland, you want to play for Leinster, you want to play for the Lions. I never even dreamed of captaining Ireland.”

Asked what he did dream about the Wexford man quipped, “Spuds, gravy, the mother’s Sunday Roast. Seriously though just playing, playing for Ireland. I know it’s for a game. You’re not captain of your country week in, week out but it’s still class. I know from people back home they’ll be very proud. It’s great.