Frawley – I Want To Get As Many Minutes As I Can Wherever I’m Selected

Ciaran Frawley was on media duty today as the Ireland squad kicked off their preparation for the Bank of Ireland Nations Series. Frawley was keen to stress that he is focused on improving his game and getting as much experience as possible wherever he is picked.

Asked about his position preference he said, “I’m happy to get the minutes in, whether that be at 10, 12 or 15. We were watching a video this morning about the New Zealand tour and just all the special moments we had after the test and when you’re part of it, it gives you that bit of hunger to want to be part of it. Obviously I played in two Maori game but the test games are the big ones that you want to throw the jersey on for, so hopefully this time round I might get the jersey for a test match.”