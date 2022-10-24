Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Game Of The Week & Round 6 Highlights

A fantastic five-try encounter between Cooke and Wicklow was the ‘Game of the Week’ in round six of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

A Stacey Sloan-inspired Cooke led 10-8 at half-time, but closing tries from club captain Erin McConnell and player coach Niamh Ni Dhroma saw fifth-placed Wicklow made it back-to-back wins.

Check out the extended highlights from Shaw’s Bridge, with Graham Jewhurst and former Ulster and Ireland player Eliza Downey on commentary duty.

Elsewhere, Railway Union moved to the top of the table after accounting for Galwegians on a 57-7 scoreline, while a Muirne Wall score clinched UL Bohemians’ Munster derby victory at Ballincollig.

Blackrock College finished the stronger to beat south Dublin rivals Old Belvedere 19-10, with Natasja Behan, Mairead Holohan and Méabh Deely all touching down during the second half.

COOKE 10 WICKLOW 20

Despite a strong first half performance from Cooke, Wicklow managed to come from behind to extend their unbeaten run in the Energia All-Ireland League to three games.

OLD BELVEDERE 10 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 19

Old Belvedere tasted defeat for the first time this season. Dannah O’Brien did all the scoring for the hosts, but Blackrock bounced back during the final 40 minutes to emerge as three-try winners.

BALLINCOLLIG 7 UL BOHEMIANS 19

Ballincollig battled hard throughout, the lone score coming from speedy full-back Heather Kennedy, but UL Bohemians pulled clear to claim the result and move up to sixth in the standings.

GALWEGIANS 7 RAILWAY UNION 57

Railway Union registered their fifth straight bonus point success of the campaign, finishing as 50-point winners in Glenina despite a gallant performance from Galwegians.

Highlights to follow…