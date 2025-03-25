EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 16 Highlights

Clontarf and St. Mary’s College are both one win away from securing home semi-finals in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, while defending champions Cork Constitution and Lansdowne are leading the race to join them in the play-offs.

The last block of regular season fixtures began with some thrilling action, none more so than at Tom Clifford Park where provincial rivals Young Munster and Cork Constitution played out a six-try thriller.

Lansdowne were in dominant form against last season’s runners-up Terenure College, and a 19-point haul from Conor Hayes helped St. Mary’s to overcome sixth-placed Ballynahinch at home.

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan returned from Ireland Club XV duty to score two tries in their win over UCD, while Garryowen rallied to end their 14-match losing streak with a 26-17 victory at City of Armagh.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 16 Results Round-Up

CITY OF ARMAGH 17 GARRYOWEN 26

While Garryowen’s brave battle against relegation is still likely to come up short, the Light Blues enjoyed a long-awaited return to winning ways against City of Armagh. Munster Academy out-half Dylan Hicks impressed from the tee with 16 points.

CLONTARF 18 UCD 5

UCD remain in the relegation play-off position after losing to table toppers Clontarf at Castle Avenue. Eoghan Walsh cancelled out Donnellan’s opener, but ‘Tarf pulled clear thanks to their skipper’s second try and the reliable left boot of Conor Kelly.

LANSDOWNE 32 TERENURE COLLEGE 0

Lansdowne put together their best performance of the season so far, hitting Terenure College with five unanswered tries to move above them into fourth place. It was a frustrating day for ‘Nure, especially with Conor McKeon unfortunately suffering a broken ankle.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 34 BALLYNAHINCH 21

With Adam Craig back from his successful stint coaching the Ireland Club XV, his Ballynahinch side had their moments against St. Mary’s. Claytan Milligan’s 64th-minute try cut the deficit back to seven points, but Conor Hayes kicked two closing penalties for the Dubliners.

YOUNG MUNSTER 23 CORK CONSTITUTION 30

A rip-roaring Munster derby ended in a seven-point triumph for title holders Cork Constitution, Despite Munster duo Patrick Campbell and Shay McCarthy both crossing for the Cookies, James Taylor had the biggest say for Con thanks to his 15 points with the boot.