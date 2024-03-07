EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 15 Extended Highlights

Catch up on extended highlights of the latest matches in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, with relegation-threatened Dublin University and Shannon both securing much-needed victories on home soil.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 15 Results Round-Up

Clontarf 31 Young Munster 12

In a game moved to their all-weather pitch, table toppers Clontarf secured their play-off place with forwards Ben Griffin, Josh Murphy, and Tony Ryan all getting on the scoresheet. A home semi-final is still up for grabs.

Dublin University 31 City of Armagh 26

Dublin University’s second win in five matches has boosted their chances of avoiding relegation. Recent Ireland Under-20 debutant Davy Colbert scored the first of their four tries as they closed with five points of eighth-placed City of Armagh.

Lansdowne 19 Cork Constitution 25

This could prove to be a vital result in the battle for a home semi-final berth. The top four rivals faced off on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch, and winger Matthew Bowen’s hat-trick of tries did most of the damage for second-placed Cork Constitution.

Shannon 20 Ballynahinch 14

Shannon showed a huge amount of defensive grit to hold off play-off-chasing Ballynahinch. Scores from Cian O’Halloran and Jordan Prenderville, coupled with a penalty try, steered the Limerick men to their first league win since December.

Terenure College 19 UCD 12

UCD fought back for a losing bonus point at Lakelands Park, but defending champions Terenure College remain third in the table thanks to tries from Jordan Coghlan (2) and Alan Bennie.