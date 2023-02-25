Celtic Challenge Live: The Thistles v Combined Provinces XV

The Combined Provinces are in action against The Thistles in their final game of the Celtic Challenge (Kick-off 1.30pm).

Greg McWilliams side are aiming to finish the tournament unbeaten with only a few weeks to the start of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Check out the live coverage on Scottish Rugby YouTube.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – RESULTS/FIXTURES:

The Thistles 27 WRU Development XV 29, Scotstoun Stadium – Sunday, January 22

Scorers: The Thistles: Tries: Roma Fraser, Holly McIntyre, Francesca McGhie 2, Panashe Muzambe; Con: Meryl Smith

WRU Development: Tries: Rosie Carr, Gwennan Hopkins, Abbie Fleming, Kat Evans, Ffion Owens; Cons: Chelsea Jones 2

HT: The Thistles 10 WRU Development 10

WRU Development XV 26 Combined Provinces XV 27, Cardiff Arms Park – Sunday, January 29

Scorers: WRU Development: Tries: Teleri Wyn Davies, Kat Evans, Sioned Harries, Jenna De Vera; Cons: Lauren Smyth, Catherine Richards 2

Combined Provinces: Tries: Ella Roberts 2, Emma Hooban, Ailsa Hughes, Aoife Dalton; Con: Dannah O’Brien

HT: WRU Development 7 Combined Provinces 22

Match Report: Combined Provinces Win Opening Celtic Challenge Clash In Wales

Combined Provinces XV 45 The Thistles 12, Kingspan Stadium – Saturday, February 4

Scorers: Combined Provinces: Tries: Leah Tarpey, Claire Bennett, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Ella Roberts 2, Aoife Dalton, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 4, Hannah O’Connor

The Thistles: Tries: Francesca McGhie 2; Con: Emma Orr

HT: Combined Provinces 26 The Thistles 5

Match Report: Combined Provinces Win With Sevens Tries At Kingspan Stadium

WRU Development XV 7 The Thistles 21, Cardiff Arms Park – Saturday, February 11

Scorers: WRU Development: Try: Abbie Fleming; Con: Niamh Terry

The Thistles: Tries: Elis Martin, Holly McIntyre, Emma Orr; Cons: Meryl Smith 3

HT: WRU Development 0 The Thistles 7

Combined Provinces XV 19 WRU Development XV 0, Kingspan Stadium, 4.30pm – Saturday, February 18

Scorers:Combined Provinces: Tries: Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Kayla Waldron, Aoife Wafter

Cons: Dannah O’ Brien 2

Match Report: Combined Provinces Notch Up Third Celtic Challenge Win

The Thistles v Combined Provinces XV, DAM Health Stadium, 1.30pm – Saturday, February 25