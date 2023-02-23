Inside Camp: Farrell Aiming For Best Performance So Far In Championship

Andy Farrell has made six changes to the starting XV as Ireland head to Rome for Round 3 of the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Ross Byrne and Craig Casey are set to start in the tournament for the first time while Bundee Aki also comes into the backline. Ronan Kelleher, Iain Henderson and Jack Conan are named in the pack.

We hear from the head coach at today’s team announcement press conference as he says Ireland should be aiming for their best performance so far in the tournament.

IRELAND Team (v Italy, Guinness Six Nations Championship, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Saturday 25th February, 2023, KO 14.15 (IST)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps