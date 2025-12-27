BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 8 Highlights

Two mouth-watering interprovincial derbies were part of a big festive feast of rugby in round 8 of the BKT United Rugby Championship. One match produced seven tries and plenty of twists, and the other was an intense, defence-dominated battle.

The URC will ring in the New Year with a full programme of eight matches over three days at the end of this coming week, including two more tasty all-Irish affairs in Belfast and Dublin.

Friday night will see Ulster entertain Munster, currently the highest-ranked of the provinces in second place, in a top five showdown at Affidea Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm). Limited tickets are available to buy here.

Connacht, meanwhile, are bound for the Aviva Stadium to take on reigning champions Leinster on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm). Tickets are on sale here.

Ulster put together a run of four unanswered tries between the 34th and 53rd minutes – including two from Zac Ward – as they emerged as 29-24 bonus point winners over Connacht at Dexcom Stadium.

Josh van der Flier’s early try proved the catalyst for Leinster’s 13-8 derby win over Munster, as a packed-out Thomond Park watched Leo Cullen’s men gain some revenge for October’s defeat at Croke Park.