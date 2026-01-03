BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 9 Highlights

The last of the festive interprovincial derbies in the BKT United Rugby Championship take place this weekend. Ulster were back at home in front of a packed-out Affidea Stadium last night for the visit of second-placed Munster.

There are five round 9 fixtures today, including the meeting of defending champions Leinster and Connacht, who are ninth in the table, at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm). Tickets are available to buy here.

Iain Henderson was back to captain Ulster as they aimed for their first win over provincial rivals Munster since November 2023. The Reds fielded a much-changed selection in Belfast, with Calvin Nash and Brian Gleeson among the returning players in their matchday squad.