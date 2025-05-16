BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 18 Highlights
The eight teams that will contest the BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-finals on May 30-31 are now confirmed. Munster have joined table toppers Leinster in the play-offs after a come-from-behind bonus point win over Benetton.
MUNSTER 30 BENETTON 21
Munster scored 15 points without reply during the third quarter against Benetton, as they secured a likely sixth place finish in the URC table and Champions Cup rugby for next season. Replacement Josh Wycherley’s 73rd-minute try calmed any late nerves.
EDINBURGH 47 ULSTER 17
An excellent individual try from young centre Jude Postlethwaite was the highlight for Ulster, who struggled to contain Edinburgh’s attack at Hive Stadium, and hat-trick hero Darcy Graham in particular.