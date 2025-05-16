Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 18 Highlights

Video

16th May 2025 21:12

By Editor

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 18 Highlights

The eight teams that will contest the BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-finals on May 30-31 are now confirmed. Munster have joined table toppers Leinster in the play-offs after a come-from-behind bonus point win over Benetton.

MUNSTER 30 BENETTON 21

Munster scored 15 points without reply during the third quarter against Benetton, as they secured a likely sixth place finish in the URC table and Champions Cup rugby for next season. Replacement Josh Wycherley’s 73rd-minute try calmed any late nerves.

EDINBURGH 47 ULSTER 17

An excellent individual try from young centre Jude Postlethwaite was the highlight for Ulster, who struggled to contain Edinburgh’s attack at Hive Stadium, and hat-trick hero Darcy Graham in particular.