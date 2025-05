BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 17 Highlights

An action-packed, eight-try interprovincial derby between Munster and Ulster kicked off a massive weekend in the BKT United Rugby Championship. Leinster set a new URC record against Zebre, and Connacht and Edinburgh went head-to-head in Galway.

MUNSTER 38 ULSTER 20

Former captain Peter O’Mahony enjoyed a try-scoring send-off in his final appearance at Thomond Park as Munster beat provincial rivals Ulster.