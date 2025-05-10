BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 17 Highlights
An action-packed, eight-try interprovincial derby between Munster and Ulster kicked off a massive weekend in the BKT United Rugby Championship. Leinster set a new URC record against Zebre, and Connacht and Edinburgh went head-to-head in Galway.
MUNSTER 38 ULSTER 20
Former captain Peter O’Mahony enjoyed a try-scoring send-off in his final appearance at Thomond Park as Munster beat provincial rivals Ulster.
LEINSTER 76 ZEBRE PARMA 5
A week on from their Investec Champions Cup exit, Leinster ensured they will be top seeds for the URC play-offs thanks to a record 76-5 win over Zebre Parma.
CONNACHT 21 EDINBURGH 31
Already edged out of the battle for a top eight finish, Connacht fell short of a final home win of the season despite second-half tries from Finn Treacy (2) and Shayne Bolton.