All The Highlights From Two Action-Packed Inter-Pro Derbies

The Guinness PRO14 Regular Season concluded at the weekend as Munster joined Leinster and Ulster in the semi-finals with a seven-try victory over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

We were treated to another action-packed Inter-Pro double-header as Leo Cullen‘s Leinster extended their unbeaten run to 23 games with a convincing defeat of Ulster, before Munster booked their passage through to the end-of-season Play-offs with a bonus-point win over Connacht on Sunday.

If you missed any of the action, all the highlights are below.

Ulster 10-28 Leinster

Munster 49-12 Connacht