All The Highlights From The Guinness PRO14 Semi-Finals

Leinster and Ulster set up a blockbuster All-Ireland Guinness PRO14 final with thrilling semi-final victories over the weekend.

Leo Cullen‘s Leinster booked their place in a third successive decider with a hard-fought derby win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night, with Ronan Kelleher‘s first-half try proving crucial for the defending PRO14 champions.

There was high drama to follow in the second semi-final at BT Murrayfield on Saturday evening, as Ulster staged a remarkable comeback to edge Edinburgh in a memorable last-four clash. Ian Madigan was the hero for Dan McFarland‘s side as he kicked a last-minute penalty to snatch victory for the northern province.

Catch up on all the highlights below.

Leinster 13-3 Munster

Edinburgh 19-22 Ulster