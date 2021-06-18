An #AldiPlayRugby Experience For Monaleen NS

Monaleen National School got their first taste of the Aldi Play Programme this month with the help of some initiative from volunteers in their local rugby club. UL Bohemian reached out to the Limerick school with the goal of making sure every child in their community has access to a fun rugby environment. Provincial staff were also able to assist and the result was pupils being able to enjoy rugby right outside their classroom for the first time.

Joe Danagher is UL Bohemian Director of Underage Rugby.

“Monaleen is within our catchment area,” he said. “It’s the largest school in our catchment area. I contacted the school and asked them could we come in and get the kids to participate and have some fun and introduce them to rugby.”

“The reception from the kids and the teachers here has been tremendous.

A lot of them wouldn’t have played rugby but it’s a nice way to introduce them to the game and get a feel for the game.”

IRFU Children and Youth Development Manager Colm Finnegan was on hand to support the initiative. “The Aldi Play Rugby programme is a great way to go and engage with schools and it’s just great to see people reaching out and being active,” he said.