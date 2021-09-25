Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
3 hours ago
Report
Zebo On The Double As Munster See Off Sharks
Simon Zebo marked his Munster return with two tries in a 42-17 United Rugby Championship victory over Cell C Sharks…
2 days ago
News
Zebo Returns On Wing As Snyman Set For Thomond Bow
Simon Zebo returns to competitive action for Munster - for the first time since May 2018 - as they entertain…
22nd Sep 2021
News
United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview
The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…
